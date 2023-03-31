Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 193 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $280.71 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.50.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

