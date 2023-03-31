Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 13,296 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 550.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $150.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

