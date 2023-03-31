Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $18.12 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $18,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after acquiring an additional 347,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after buying an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,286,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,104,000 after buying an additional 195,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

