Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 696 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $267.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

