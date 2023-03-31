Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $207.69 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average of $236.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

