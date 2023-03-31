Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 0.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.63. 82,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,045. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

