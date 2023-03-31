Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after acquiring an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.16. 226,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average of $207.10. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.