Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.3% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.94. 623,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.27. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

