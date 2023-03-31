Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Short Interest Update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 5,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 2,378,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,359. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.94. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.