Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €21.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($22.80) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SZG. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €36.10 ($38.82) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €18.99 ($20.42) and a 1-year high of €48.76 ($52.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

