Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Update

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRM opened at $196.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 936.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

