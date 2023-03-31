Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Update

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $196.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 936.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.