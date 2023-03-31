Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 3.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.75. 731,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,076,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a PE ratio of 936.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

