Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.34

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 59700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

