S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.3 days.

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 284 ($3.49) to GBX 280 ($3.44) in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $2.04 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

