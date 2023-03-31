Ryan F. Urness Sells 3,300 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dycom Industries Stock Performance
Shares of DY traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.61. 516,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,326. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.29.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.
