RWS (LON:RWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $203.27

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 203.27 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 302.40 ($3.72), with a volume of 463432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.20 ($3.76).
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.14) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,913.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 354.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 342.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66.
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.
