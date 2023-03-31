Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.5% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.49. 1,517,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

