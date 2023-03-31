Royal Harbor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
