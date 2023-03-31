Royal Harbor Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 610.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after buying an additional 832,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,781,000 after buying an additional 425,425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 37.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after buying an additional 406,515 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 12.1% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,162,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,896,000 after buying an additional 341,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

MPLX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 973,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

