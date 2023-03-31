Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 0.83% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,291,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,942,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,135. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

