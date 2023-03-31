Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $680.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $646.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $714.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.