Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after acquiring an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,006. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $256.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.35 and a 200-day moving average of $215.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.