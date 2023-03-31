Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 986 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Masco by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,680,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $33,432,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Masco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 741,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,546. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.