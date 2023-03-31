Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 4,217 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,522,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 1,531,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,506. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

