Rovin Capital UT ADV Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,316. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

