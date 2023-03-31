Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

