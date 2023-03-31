Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.41. 189,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,954. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $457.72 and its 200 day moving average is $492.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.