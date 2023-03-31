Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

ROST stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

