Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 232000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

