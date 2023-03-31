Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 64 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $196.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of 936.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

