Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $585,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,916.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $207.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

