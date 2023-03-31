Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $261,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

