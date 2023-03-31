Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

