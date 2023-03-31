Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 540 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $245.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

