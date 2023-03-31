Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

