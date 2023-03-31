Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$9.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rogers from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CJS Securities started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rogers Trading Up 6.4 %

ROG opened at $162.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.63. Rogers has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $274.51. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.91.

Insider Activity at Rogers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 78.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

