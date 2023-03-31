Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 304,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 280,925 shares.The stock last traded at $46.36 and had previously closed at $47.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

