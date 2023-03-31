Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 304,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 280,925 shares.The stock last traded at $46.36 and had previously closed at $47.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.
Rogers Communications Stock Down 2.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51.
Rogers Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.