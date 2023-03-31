Robert W. Baird Raises Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $8.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

NYSE:LICY opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Li-Cycle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

