Robert W. Baird Lowers United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Underperform

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $425.00.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $430.85.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of URI opened at $386.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.36.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

