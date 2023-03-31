Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Down 1.1%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 1,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc is engaged in the provision of logistics services. It operates a network of leased service centers and third-party pickup and delivery agents across the United States. The company was founded in February 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

