Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,161.76

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.24 million and $18,161.76 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00244273 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,858.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

