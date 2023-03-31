Ripio Credit Network Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.32 million and $20,556.93 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00201771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,443.98 or 1.00015276 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00244778 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $18,004.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

