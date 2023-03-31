RHS Financial LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 106.4% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.36. 100,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,307. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $127.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.