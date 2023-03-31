RHS Financial LLC Sells 26,795 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,795 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $50.66.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

