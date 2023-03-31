RHS Financial LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.40. 53,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $58.31.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

