RHS Financial LLC Purchases 5,238 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069,153 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

