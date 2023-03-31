RHS Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

RHS Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000.

BATS XVV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. 12,003 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

