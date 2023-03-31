RHS Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 187.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,004,000 after buying an additional 1,479,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,999. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $107.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.