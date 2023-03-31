RHS Financial LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 7.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.27. 604,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

