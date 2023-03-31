RHS Financial LLC Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.17. The company had a trading volume of 241,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

